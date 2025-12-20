Why The Mercury Thrived In Overtime Games
The Phoenix Mercury had an excellent 2021 season, and after an impressive playoff run, they reached the WNBA Finals. They defeated the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces to get to that point, and they faced the Chicago Sky in the Finals. The Sky beat the Mercury 3-1 in that series, and they won their first championship.
The Mercury had their share of battles that season, and some of them went into overtime. Phoenix had four overtime games that year, and two of them were during the playoffs. Those games were against familiar faces, as Phoenix's first overtime was against Chicago.
After starting the season with a win over the Minnesota Lynx, the Mercury were trying to get into a rhythm. They lost their second game, as the Connecticut Sun beat them 86-78. Phoenix picked up a win in its next game, but another loss to Connecticut dropped the Mercury's record to 2-2. Then, the Mercury were a game under .500 after they lost to the Aces.
Mercury go on run, defeat East team
Phoenix would win the next three games, and the final victory was against Chicago. The Mercury beat the Sky 77-74 after going on a 10-2 run during the overtime period.
Skylar Diggins was the star, and she finished with 28 points, three rebounds and two assists. Brittney Griner had 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Kia Nurse had 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist. Megan Walker had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds.
The Mercury improved to 5-3 with this win, but they went on a four-game losing streak and fell below .500. Phoenix was trying to back on track, and after going 2-2 in the games after their streak, the Mercury faced the Aces.
Phoenix was on the road for that game, with Griner leading the way, the Mercury beat them 99-90. The Mercury center had 33 points, and she also had 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Diggins had 27 points and Sophie Cunningham had 13.
Once the playoffs started, the Mercury had another overtime game. They beat the Storm 85-80, and picked up their victory after Taurasi scored six of her 14 points in overtime. The Mercury played well overall, as every starter scored in double figures.
Griner was the leader with a 23-point double-double, and Diggins had 20 points, while Nurse and Brianna Turner both had 12. The Mercury would have one more overtime game, and it was during the Finals.
Phoenix was home for that game, and the Mercury beat the Sky 91-86. Griner was the leading scorer with 29 points, while Taurasi had 20, Diggins had 13 and Shey Peddy had 10. This was Phoenix's only win in the Finals, as Chicago won the next two.
The Mercury had some battles that season, and most of the time, they came out victorious.
