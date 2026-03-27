Phoenix Faces Old Rival, Makes The Playoffs

The 2015 Phoenix Mercury did well in some of their series against Western Conference rivals, as they beat teams like the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm.

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) blocks Minnesota Lynx guard Monica Wright (22) in the first quarter at Target Center. The Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 71-56. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Those were impressive wins, and when they ran into another rival, the series ended in a tie. The Mercury took on the Los Angeles Sparks, and in the first game, they beat the Sparks 94-91. That game went into overtime, and Leilani Mitchell's 3-pointer helped put them over the top.

Mitchell attempted two 3-pointers in that game, and the one she made came at the right time. She had a nice game, and she finished with seven points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures, and DeWanna Bonner was the leader. She had 22 points, five rebounds, an assist and a block. Candice Dupree had 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block. Brittney Griner had 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Then, Monique Currie had 12 points.

After that, the Sparks won the next two games. They beat the Mercury 70-65 in a game where Bonner had 15 points. Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, but Bonner and her teammates could not get the win.

Los Angeles beat Phoenix by 10 in the third game, and Griner was the top performer. She had 20 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block. Candace Parker was the Sparks' leading scorer, and she had 26 points. Then Kristi Toliver had 17 points, Jantel Lavender had 15 points and Ana Dabovic had 12.

Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Dewanna Bonner (24), guard Briana Gilbreath (15) and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30)go for a rebound in the first half of game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at Staples Center. Phoenix won 86-75. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mercury tie the series

In the final game, the Mercury beat the Sparks by five. Currie was the standout player, and she had 22 points and a rebound. Griner had 16 points, and Dupree had 12. These teams came to play, and some of the games were close. Neither team had the upper hand, and the series ended 2-2.

Both of these teams made the playoffs, and the Sparks lost to the Lynx. Parker had a strong series, but the Sparks could not get the win. The Mercury ran into the Lynx as well, and Minnesota won the series. Then, the Lynx won the championship that year

The Mercury and the Sparks had respectable seasons, and their play during their matchups reflected that.

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