Phoenix Takes Down New York After Losing First Game
The Phoenix Mercury played well in 2019, and they picked up some nice wins. They won some of their season series, and they beat teams from both conferences.
Phoenix beat the New York Liberty in that year's series, as the Mercury beat them 2-1. The Mercury hosted the Liberty in the first game, but New York pulled off a win.
The Liberty beat the Mercury 80-76, and Brittney Griner had a big game. She had 30 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist. Phoenix had another player who scored in double figures, as Leilani Mitchell had 14 points. She also had four assists and a steal.
New York was led by Kia Nurse, and she had 26 points. Tina Charles, who would play for the Mercury a few years later, had a double-double. She finished the game with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and she also had four assists, a steal and a block. The Liberty came away with the win, but the Mercury would respond in the next two.
Mercury tie series, Bonner leads the way
Phoenix beat New York 78-72 in the second game, and DeWanna Bonner was the star in that matchup. She had 30 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Mitchell had 19 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Yvonne Turner was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 13 points. She also had seven rebounds, two assists and a block.
The Mercury picked up a 95-82 win over the Liberty, and Griner led the way. She had 29 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Mitchell had a big game of her own, as she also had 29 points. She had three rebounds and two assists in the process.
Outside of those two, the Mercury had another player who scored in double figures. Brianna Turner had 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Phoenix played well in that series, and the team's stars led the way. Griner and her teammates may have lost the first game, but they turned things around with two great wins. The Liberty struggled that year, as they finished the season with a record of 10-24, and that first win over the Mercury was one of their few wins.
The Mercury had another season series under their belt, and more would come.
