Phoenix's Facilitating Helps Them Get Wins In 2002
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2001, and that was the start of a drought. The Mercury did not make the playoffs again until 2007, and that run resulted in a championship. Until then, Phoenix struggled and tried to compete with teams in its conference.
The Mercury finished the 2002 season with a record of 11-21. They started the season with a loss to the Houston Comets, but they went on a winning streak before losing to the Seattle Storm. It was a difficult year for Phoenix, but the team's facilitating helped ease the pain.
Phoenix had a total of 427 assists that year, and Gordana Grubin was the leader. She had 104, and her season high was against the Comets.
Grubin finished the game with 15 points, eight assists and three rebounds. The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Jennifer Gillom had 12 points and Lisa Harrison had 10. Grubin's eight assists were also her career high, and before that, her best was six.
Grubin was the only player who had at least 100 assists, but Adriana Moises was an assist away from 80. She had 79, and her best game was against the Charlotte Sting. She had six assists in that game, and she had a nice game off the bench. She had nine points, two rebounds and a steal.
Jennifer Gillom was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 16 points. She also had two rebounds and a steal. The All-Star forward was the only player to score in double figures, but players like Moises and Kayte Christensen came close.
The next-best facilitator was Kristen Veal, and she had 41. Her top performance was against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she had seven assists off the bench. Harrison was right behind her, as she had 40 assists during the season. She had a game of three assists, and she did it against the Sparks.
Gillom gets involved, dishes to teammates
Phoenix's star was fifth in assists, and she had 37. Gillom was known for her scoring, but she dished out four assists in a game against the Sacramento Monarchs. She also had 17 points and seven rebounds.
Some of the team's key players shared the wealth with their teammates, and that helped that group get some wins.
