Why Mercury's Sabally Is A Three-Time All-Star
Satou Sabally is a three-time All-Star, and this year, she was set to be one of the starters for Team Clark.
Sabally became an All-Star, but she suffered an ankle injury that kept her out of the game. Despite her absence, the Phoenix Mercury were still represented, as Alyssa Thomas played for Team Collier. She was a reserve, and she had six points, four rebounds and four assists.
Before missing this year's game, Sabally played in the 2021 and 2023 games. Sabally was a reserve in the 2021 game, and while she did not score in that game, she had three rebounds and an assist. Arike Ogunbowale was the team's leading scorer, and she had 26 points. She helped Team WNBA take down Team USA, and she won the All-Star Most Valuable Player (MVP) as a result.
Sabally becomes a starter in significant season
When it comes to the 2023 game, Sabally was a starter. She earned the nod due to her stellar season, and later on, she won Most Improved Player. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
Sabally had a nice performance in that year's All-Star Game, and she finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and an assist. She was one of six players who scored in double figures in that game, and Jewell Loyd was the leader. She had 31 points, and she also had six assists and four rebounds. Sabally's team won that game, as Team Stewart beat Team Wilson 143-127.
Overall, the Mercury star has averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and an assist. She has made a name for herself in her WNBA career, and this year's selection will not be her last. Sabally is a talented player, and her first season with the Mercury was a success.
Phoenix's forward averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Her playoff stats were even better, as she averaged 19.0 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals. She had some big playoff performances, and she helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury added a star, and while she is a free agent, Phoenix will do everything it can to bring her back. If that happens, the Mercury have another deep playoff run in their future.
Sabally has numerous accolades under her belt, and her All-Star appearances add to that.
