The Mercury Fight For A Playoff Spot During Difficult Season
In what was a challenging period for the Phoenix Mercury, they fought their way to the playoffs. They played the 2022 season without Brittney Griner, and while there were some setbacks, the team kept its composure.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 15-21, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. The Aces beat them 2-0, and Las Vegas defeated some more teams to claim its first championship.
Phoenix had an excellent 2021 season, and while the following year was a chance to build off that momentum, things did not go as planned. The Mercury struggled at the beginning of the season, and it started with a blowout loss. The Aces beat them 106-88, and while the Mercury won their next two, they would go on a losing streak.
The Mercury lost another game against the Aces, and they lost their next six games. Some of those outings were Commissioner's Cup games, and that led to Phoenix finishing those games with a record of 3-7.
During that stretch, teams like the Dallas Wings, the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky beat the Mercury. It was a frustrating time, but one of the team's new additions played at a high level.
All-Star center joins team, goes in a different direction later on
Tina Charles joined the team, and she got off to a hot start. She had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in her first game, and she continued to contribute after that. She averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the games she played with the Mercury.
When the season did not go as expected, Charles received a buyout, and she played for another Western Conference team. Then, the Mercury continued their season, and they landed a playoff spot.
It was not easy, but after a slow start, the Mercury added a postseason appearance to their legacy. They were not the only Phoenix team to make the playoffs, as the Phoenix Suns made it that season. They finished the season with a record of 45-37, and they were fourth in the Western Conference.
The Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, but they lost to the Denver Nuggets. Still it was a good year, and Devin Booker and Kevin Durant led the way.
Both teams made the playoffs, and while the Mercury had some difficulties, they showed that they were still a threat.
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