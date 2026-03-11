Phoenix's Taylor And Others Get Teammates Involved
The Phoenix Mercury won their second championship in 2009, and that was the year when Cappie Pondexter was the team's leader in assists. She had 171 assists, and she still did her share of scoring.
Pondexter did her part, and Diana Taurasi had an excellent season, as she had 109 assists. She had some massive scoring performances, and that was the year she won Most Valuable Player (MVP). Taurasi also won Finals MVP, as she helped the team beat the Indiana Fever.
The following year, the Mercury returned to the playoffs. They finished the season with a record of 15-19, and they faced the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Seattle Storm during that postseason run. They beat the Silver Stars 2-0, but the Storm returned the favor.
Phoenix moved the ball during the regular season, and Penny Taylor was the team's leader. She had 161 assists that season, and her best game was against the Tulsa Shock. She had eight assists in that game, and the Mercury won by 32. That was a huge game for them, and Taylor's playmaking kept everyone involved.
Temeka Johnson was right behind Taylor, as she had 160 assists during the season. She had a career high against the Atlanta Dream, as she dished out 12 assists in Phoenix's loss. She tied that number the following season, as the Mercury lost to the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Mercury had one more player who had at least 100 assists, as Taurasi had 146 that year. She had 11 assists against the Chicago Sky, and the Mercury beat the Sky by a single point.
Ketia Swanier was fourth in assists that season, and she had 53. That was a significant jump from Pondexter, and the others, but she still contributed and helped her teammates score. She had six assists against the Shock, and she also had 17 points.
Mercury add a new star
Phoenix had a new face that season, and she made an impact in multiple areas. Candice Dupree joined the Mercury, and it was through a deal that involved Pondexter. Dupree had a strong season, and she dished out 45 assists. Her season high was four, and it was against the Shock.
While the Mercury did not repeat, they still had a notable season. Taylor was the team's leader in assists, and some of the other stars joined in on the fun. The season was a success, and the Mercury would keep that momentum going.
