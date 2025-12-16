Mercury Find Elite Talent In 2006 Draft
The Phoenix Mercury were inching closer to a championship in 2006. They had players like Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor, and before the 2006 season began, they had a chance to add another talented player.
Phoenix had the second pick of that year's draft, and they selected a talented guard out of Rutgers. Cappie Pondexter was fresh off her best college season, as she averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals. She would play alongside Taurasi, and both guards helped the Mercury win their first championship.
Pondexter gets going early
Pondexter had some big performances in her time with the Mercury, as she had her first 30-point game early in the season. She had 30 points, against the Seattle Storm, and Phoenix lost that game, as Seattle picked up a 97-87 win.
The Mercury All-Star had another 30-point game right after that, and Phoenix beat the Sacramento Monarchs 90-76. Pondexter was an excellent scorer, and her career high happened with another team.
After spending her first four seasons with the Mercury, Phoenix traded its Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). She ended up with the New York Liberty, and in her first season with them, she had 40 points. She did it against the Indiana Fever, and her team came out victorious.
Phoenix drafted some more players that year, and Liz Shimek was next. However, she was traded to the Houston Comets. The Comets traded her to the Chicago Sky, and she spent two years with them. Her career high was 10 points, and she did it against the Detroit Shock. The Sky lost that game, as the Shock beat them 89-70.
Shimek tied her career high the following year, as she had 10 points against the Connecticut Sun.
After picking Shimek, the Mercury drafted Mistie Bass a few picks later. However, she traded to Houston as well. She played for Phoenix years later, and she had her career high in 2015. She had 20 points against the Shock.
The Mercury had one more pick in the 2006 draft, and they selected Crystal Smith. Smith played with them for a year before joining the Comets. She had her career high with Houston, as she had 18 points.
Phoenix found a talented player in Pondexter, and their other picks had respectable performances as well.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury draft picks like Cappie Pondexter when you click right here!