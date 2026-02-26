How The Mercury Found Talent In The Big Ten
The Phoenix Mercury have found talent from all over the world, and some of them came from the most competitive conferences. They have added players from the ACC, the Big East and several others.
Phoenix has found players in the Big Ten, and some of them made an impact in their time with the team. Samantha Prahalis is an example, and she spent her college years at Ohio State. She averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals. She had a successful college career, and she won the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2012.
Prahalis was drafted by the Mercury that year, and she had a solid rookie season. Then, she spent another year with them before playing for two more teams.
Some players make an impact on the offensive end, and some are stars on the defensive end. Like all conferences, the Big Ten highlights exceptional defenders, and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award was introduced in 2000.
Stacey Thomas won the award that year, and players soon followed her. Tamara Moore won the second award, and she was the first player with Mercury ties to do it. She attended Wisconsin, and she was drafted by the Miami Sol. Then, she played for the Minnesota Lynx and the Detroit Shock before joining the Mercury.
Moore played 11 games with the Mercury in 2003, and she played 32 the following year. She came off the bench in all of those games. Moore was a credible defender in college, and she made history with her Big Ten win.
After Moore's win, players like Kelly Komara and Tanisha Wright won after that.
Lauren Betts iwas the most recent player to win it, and right before that, a player with Mercury ties took it.
Celeste Taylor won, and she shared the award with Serah Williams. Taylor played for Texas and Duke before coming to Ohio State. She spent her final college season with the Buckeyes, and she averaged 2.5 steals.
Taylor gets drafted, joins the Mercury later
Later that year, Taylor was drafted by the Indiana Fever. She was waived, and she signed a seven-day contract with the Mercury. She played for the Connecticut Sun after that, and she returned to the Mercury later on. She played 15 games with Phoenix, and she started in four of them.
Taylor's defense led to her getting a major accolade, and she showcased her abilities in her time with the Mercury.
