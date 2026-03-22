Phoenix's Fourth-Round Pick Has Excellent College Career
The Phoenix Mercury started their journey in 1997, and they had a successful season. They made it to the playoffs, and while they lost to the New York Liberty, they had something to strive for the following year.
Mercury pick up where they left off
In 1998, the Mercury had an even better season, and they reached the WNBA Finals. They beat the Cleveland Rockers in their first playoff series, and they faced the Houston Comets in the Finals. Houston won that series, but Phoenix put up a fight.
Before that season, the Mercury added some new talents through that year's draft. They had four picks, and with their first one, they brought in Maria Stepanova. Then, they selected Andrea Kuklova, Brandy Reed and Karen Wilkins.
The first three picks suited up for the Mercury, but Wilkins was a different story. She did not play for them, but during her college years, she had a chance to showcase her talents.
Wilkins attended Howard, and in her final season, she averaged 19.5 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal. Those are impressive stats, and while that was during the 1990-91 season, she caught the attention of the Mercury years later.
In her third season, Wilkins averaged 22.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals. She made an impact in several areas, and she was making a name for herself. Then, the year before that, she averaged 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 assists.
During her college years, Wilkins had some impressive accolades. She was the MEAC Player of the Year in 1989, and she won two MEAC Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.
Overall, she averaged 21.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists. Her points per game averaged remains Howard's best, and the closest player is Saadia Doyle. She averaged 18.1 points in her years at the school.
While Wilkins did not play for the Mercury, she still has a place in the franchise's history. The Mercury added her before the start of a historic season, and that is a testament to her talent. She also has a special place in Howard's history, and she gives players something to strive for.
Wilkins had an excellent college career, and years later, the Mercury selected her.
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