Mercury Gearing Up For Old Foe's Return

The Phoenix Mercury have been in the WNBA since the beginning. They were one of the eight teams that played in 1997, and they were one of the first to make the playoffs.

Phoenix had a successful season, and the talented team faced the New York Liberty during the postseason. The Mercury lost that game, but that period proved that the team had a bright future.

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Since then, the WNBA has changed, and teams have been introduced. The Orlando Miracle joined the league in 1999, and they were one of two teams gearing up for their debut.

Orlando played four seasons, and after a solid 2002 season, something happened. The team relocated, and it became the Connecticut Sun.

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) reacts at Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) after her basket and foul in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Connecticut had some strong seasons, and players like Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner helped their team reach the WNBA Finals. The Sun made it in 2019, and they lost to the Washington Mystics. Bonner was not there at that time, as she was still playing for the Mercury. However, she was there for Connecticut's 2022 appearance.

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Last season, the Mercury and the Sun had some competitive games, and Phoenix won the series. The Mercury nearly pulled off a sweep, but the Sun beat them 87-84 in the final game.

Recently, there was some big news around the Sun, and like the Miracle, they are finding a new home. The team is being sold to the Fertitta family, and they also own the Houston Rockets. This move will bring the WNBA back to Houston, and the team will play in 2027.

The city is no stranger to the league, as the Houston Comets played in 1997. The Comets are a big part of the league's history, as they won the first WNBA championship. Then, they won three more and established a dynasty.

Houston had players like Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson. All of these players had great careers, and they paved the way for stars who came after them.

Nov 15, 2014; Columbia, SC, USA; USC Trojans head coach Cynthia Cooper directs her team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Cooper and her teammates had battles with the Mercury, as Houston and Phoenix met in the Finals. The Comets came out on top, but the Mercury fought to get to that point.

The Sun will play this season as planned, but they are headed to Houston after that. The team had some great years in Connecticut, and now, it is time for a change. The Mercury will adapt to that change, and when that time comes, they will face a familiar foe.

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