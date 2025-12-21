Mercury's George And Others Represent Australia
The 2020 Olympics featured some of the WNBA's top players, and they all represented their countries. Team USA featured players like Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and more.
These players came together, and after beating teams like Nigeria and France, USA won gold. Griner and her teammates faced Japan in the final game, and that was not the first time. They took on Japan early in their run, and they came out victorious. Then, Team USA picked up a 90-75 win in that last game.
Griner and her teammates played well during that time, and during that event, there were some other WNBA players playing well for their countries.
Australia had some familiar faces, as Cayla George was the team's leading scorer. She averaged 13.0 points in a year where Australia finished 1-3. She also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals.
Leilani Mitchell was on the roster, and she averaged 9.3 points, 5.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Those two, as well as Stephanie Talbot and Alanna Smith, were representing Australia, and they did their part as the team struggled.
Australia faced Belgium in the first game, and George was one of four players who scored in double figures. She had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Then, she had four assists, a steal and a block.
Ezi Magbegor was the team's leading scorer, as she had 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Katie Ebzery had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Bec Allen had 10 points, three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Australia lost that game, as Belgium picked up an 85-70 win.
George and her team faced China in the next game, and China beat them 76-74. Magbegor was the star once again, and she had 15 points, four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Jenna O'Hea had 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal, and George was close behind her as she had 10 points.
Australia gets a victory
Australia won its first game after that, as the team took down Puerto Rico. George was the second-leading scorer, as she had 19 points. She also had seven rebounds, five assist and a steal.
Marianna Tolo was the leading scorer, as she had 26 points off the bench. Then, O'Hea had 15 points, Mitchell had 12 and Magbegor had 10.
After beating Puerto Rico, Australia faced USA, and Stewart led Team USA to victory. She had 23 points while Griner had 15. Wilson was the final player who scored in double digits, as she had 10.
On the other side, Mitchell was the leading scorer with 14 and George had 11. Both had solid performances, but in the end, Team USA picked up the big win.
Australia is an excellent team, and while the 2020 Olympics were a challenge, some of the teams players did well regardless.
