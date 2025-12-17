Mercury's George Contributes In Her Time With The Team
The Phoenix Mercury had a a good year in 2015, as they finished with a record of 20-14. They made the playoffs, and they faced the Tulsa Shock in first round. They swept the Shock, and then they faced the Minnesota Lynx. Minnesota defeated Phoenix, and the Lynx won a championship later on.
The Mercury added some new faces, and Cayla George was one of them. George played in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) before joining the Mercury, and when she came to Phoenix, she played 34 games.
George was a reserve in most of those games, and she started in two of them. She averaged five points and 3.1 rebounds. She had her career high that season, as she had a 14-point game against the Shock.
Phoenix lost that game, but the team played well overall. Monique Currie was the team's leading scorer, as she had 26 points. She also had five rebounds and two assists. Mistie Bass was the second-leading scorer, and she had 20 points. She also had 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
George had a double-double, as she had 12 rebounds to go along with her 14 points. She also had two steals, two blocks and an assist. Noelle Quinn had 10 points, four assists, a steal and a block.
George returns to Phoenix
In 2016, George did not play in the WNBA. She used that year to get ready for the upcoming Olympics. She returned to the Mercury in 2017, and she averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. She tied her career high that year, as she had 14 points in the Mercury's win over the Chicago Sky.
Phoenix's reserve had another double-double, as she also had 14 rebounds. Then, she had three steals, an assist and a block. She was one of three players who scored in double figures, as Camille Smith had 19 points and Currie had 18. Smith also had two rebound, two assists and a steal, while Currie had three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
After her time with the Mercury, George played for the Dallas Wings. She played 23 games, and she started in one of them. Then, she did not play for another WNBA team until 2023. She played for the Las Vegas Aces, and she won a championship with them.
George played well in her time with the Mercury, and she proved that she can get double-doubles with ease.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like Cayla George when you click right here!