Why Mercury's Whitcomb Was Tied To A Special Award
Sami Whitcomb signed a deal with the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason, and she had a solid year. She played 43 games, and she started in 20 of them. She did well in both roles, and she had a huge game as a starter.
Whitcomb receives recognition
Whitcomb contributed throughout the season, and her efforts did not go unnoticed. She was a part of the Sixth Player of the Year race, as she received a point. Naz Hillmon won the award, and she had 44 points. The most points a player could have in this race were 72.
Natasha Hiedeman was second in the race, as she won 22 points. Jessica Shepard was third, and she had four points. Then, Dominique Malonga was tied with Whitcomb as she had one point.
All of the candidates had solid years, and their stats were similar in some categories. For example, Hiedeman and Whitcomb both averaged 9.1 points. The Mercury reserve had a legitimate case for Sixth Player of the Year, and this was not the first time she has been in the race.
Two years before she joined the Mercury, Whitcomb was playing for the Seattle Storm. She averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds. That was her second stint with the Storm, and Whitcomb was back like she never left.
Whitcomb played 40 games that season, and she started in 19 of them. She was contributing, and by the end of the season, she finished fourth in the Sixth Player of the Year race.
Alysha Clark won the award that year, and she earned 35 points. The most a player could have that year was 60. DiJonai Carrington was second in the race, and she won 13 points. Dana Evans finished the race with nine points. Then, Whitcomb, Kalani Brown and Marine Johannes were tied for fourth.
Phoenix's sharpshooter was involved in another race that year, as she was in the running for the Sportsmanship Award. She was fourth in that race, and Elizabeth Williams won the award.
Future Mercury players were involved in multiple races. Brown and Whitcomb received their votes for Sixth Woman of the Year. Satou Sabally won Most Improved Player, and Alyssa Thomas finished second in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race.
Whitcomb played well that season, and this year, she was just as great. She was an excellent reserve, and come next year, she may be in the race once again.
