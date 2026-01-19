Mercury Get Overtime Win, Have One Of Their Best Seasons

Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2000 season with a record of 20-12, and one of those wins was an overtime game.

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs for the first time in 1999, but they got back on track the following season.

Phoenix finished the season with a record of 20-12, which makes it one of the team's best years. The Mercury started the season with a win over the New York Liberty, and they beat them 51-48. They picked up another win, as they beat the Houston Comets 80-62.

The Utah Starzz handed the Mercury their first loss, but Phoenix quickly recovered with a win over the Seattle Storm. They lost another one after that, then they won their next two.

Mercury's All-Star leads team to victory

Phoenix was on the road in the first game, and it was a matchup against the Portland Fire. The Mercury beat the Fire 75-69, and Brandy Reed led the way. Reed scored 23 points, and she also had five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. The Mercury forward was having a good year, and later in the season, she became the franchise's third All-Star. She had an excellent year, and she averaged a career-high 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals.

Jennifer Gillom had a nice outing, as she had 19 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

After that win, the Mercury hosted the Fire, and they beat them 81-80. That game went into overtime, and the Mercury's balanced effort put them over the top. Gillom had a big game, as she had 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Michelle Brogan and Tonya Edwards both had 18 points. Brogan also had seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Edwards had two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Then, Reed had 12 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal.

The Mercury's win over the Fire was their only overtime game that season, but they had some other close battles. For example, they picked up a 66-65 win over the Indiana Fever later in the season. They had a battle with the Sacramento Monarchs later that month, and the Monarchs beat them 61-60.

Phoenix's successful season led to a playoff appearance, and the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks beat them 2-0, and after that, they lost to the Comets. The Mercury had a good year, and the overtime win over the Fire was one of the highlights.

