Phoenix Goes Head-To-Head With Eastern Conference Team

The Phoenix Mercury's series against the Washington Mystics ended in a tie, and interestingly enough, it happened with another Eastern Conference team.

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts after a play against the Washington Mystics during the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Mercury met the Connecticut Sun, and the series was 1-1. Connecticut started the series with a 90-78 win, and Kelsey Bone led the way. She had 27 points for the Sun, which was her career high at the time. However, she passed that total later that season, as she had 31 points against the Chicago Sky.

Bone played for the Mercury a year later, but until then, she helped the Sun win in double overtime. Connecticut had three more players who scored in double figures, as Alex Bentley had 19 points, Alyssa Thomas had 15 points and Chelsea Gray had 10.

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards (8) defends against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 21 points. She also had nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Candice Dupree had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Then, Monique Currie had 11 points and five rebounds.

Mercury return the favor

The Sun won on the road, and and the Mercury did the same. Phoenix won by one, and Leilani Mitchell was the hero. She knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer, and she was one of four players who scored in double figures. She had 16 points, and she also had three assists and a rebound.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the Nike shoes of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bonner was the leading scorer in that game, and she finished with 26 points. Then, she had six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in the process. Brittney Griner had 14 points in that game, and Currie had 13.

By the end of the season, the Mercury had a record of 20-14. They faced the Tulsa Shock and the Minnesota Lynx in the playoffs, and while they beat the Shock, they lost to their major rival. Regardless, Phoenix had a good run, and Bonner and her teammates lost by one in their final game with the Lynx.

Connecticut missed the playoffs, and it finished the season with a record of 15-19. Bone had a big year for them, and she took home the Most Improved Player award. The series between these teams was competitive, and the Mercury had another tie on their hands. Eastern Conference teams put up a fight against the Mercury, and that happened throughout the season.

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