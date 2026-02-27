Mercury Have Battles With East Teams, Make The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury had competitive series against their conference rivals, and some of them ended in a tie. The Mercury also lost some of those series, and they also beat a rising team that went on to reach the WNBA Finals that year.
Phoenix had a respectable 2020 season, and when it came to Eastern Conference teams, the Mercury held their own.
The Mercury swept the Atlanta Dream, and the series started with an 81-74 win. In what was a balanced game, Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer with 20 points. She also had six rebounds, six assists and a steal.
Four of the five Mercury starters scored in double figures, and Brittney Griner had 18 points. She also had six rebounds, two assists and a block. Skylar Diggins had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Mercury had another player who scored 12 points, and she did it off the bench. That player was Bria Hartley, and she had five assists, two rebounds and a steal in the process.
As far as starters, there was one more who scored in double digits, as Brianna Turner had 10 points, seven rebounds and a steal. The Mercury had a win under their belt, and they beat the Dream by 16 in the second one.
Hartley continues her successful season
Hartley was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 24 points. Then, the Mercury had three more players who scored 10 or more points.
Phoenix won the series, and the Mercury beat two more teams in the process.
The Mercury swept the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics, and players like Diggins led he way.
Diggins and her teammates also encountered some series that ended in a tie. Phoenix's series against the Chicago Sky was 1-1, and the Mercury won the first game. They beat the Sky 96-86, and Griner and Taurasi were the leaders. They both had 28 points, and Diggins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough both had 17.
Chicago beat Phoenix 89-71 in the second game, and Diggins had 15 points. The Mercury had some other ties, and by the end of the season, they were 3-0-3 in their matchups with Eastern Conference teams.
Overall, it was a good year for the Mercury, and it led to another playoff appearance.
