Why A Phoenix Reserve Received Recognition In 2020
The Phoenix Mercury have had some talented players, and some of them had longer stints than others. Diana Taurasi was drafted by the team in 2004, and she stayed with the Mercury for her entire career.
Then, there are players who spent less time with the team, but they still made an impact. One of the players who comes to mind is Bria Hartley, and she came to Phoenix in 2020.
Before joining the Mercury, Hartley played for the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty. Hartley was drafted by the Seattle Storm, but they quickly traded her to the Mystics. As a result, she played with the Mystics in her rookie season, and she averaged 9.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds.
Hartley played two more seasons with the Mystics, and after that, she was traded to the Liberty. It was a big multi-team trade, and when she came to New York, she had a solid first season. She averaged 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, and her stats gradually improved each season.
After those seasons with the Liberty, Hartley signed a deal with the Mercury. That was during the 2020, which was the year that the WNBA had its season in an isolation zone. That was an adjustment, and the Mercury adapted to those circumstances.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 13-9, as it was a shortened season. They reached the playoffs, and Hartley helped them get there.
Hartley gets recognition for her season
The guard averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She played 13 games, and she started in three of them. Her play during that period led to her getting recognition, as she finished third in the Sixth Player of the Year race. Dearica Hamby won the award, and Riquna Williams was second.
During that time, Hartley had her career high, and she did against her old team. She had 27 points, and she also had five rebounds, four assist and two steals. She was the team's leading scorer, and she did it off the bench.
The Mercury had five players who scored in double figures, and that helped them get a 96-67 win over the Liberty.
Hartley played six games with the Mercury in 2021, and she was traded to the Indiana Fever after that. Then, she spent the last two seasons with the Connecticut Sun.
