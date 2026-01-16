Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Avoid Overtime Games In 2002

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2002 season with a record of 11-21, and unlike the following year, they did not have any overtime games.

Davion Moore

Fans cheer during player introductions in the WNBA semifinal playoff game between the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025.
Fans cheer during player introductions in the WNBA semifinal playoff game between the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had three overtime games in 2003, and they finished 1-2 in those outings. The first was against the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Sparks beat them 80-77. That game went into double overtime, and Plenette Pierson was the team's leading scorer with 26 points.

Phoenix won its next overtime game, and it was against an Eastern Conference team. The Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 70-69, and like the first one, this game went into double overtime. Anna DeForge was the leader in that game, and she had 14 points.

Phoenix Mercur
Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Fans cheer during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury had one more overtime game, and they lost to the Sacramento Monarchs. DeForge was the star once again, and she had 15 points. Phoenix had battles during that season, and while the Mercury picked up a few wins, they finished well below .500. They had a record of 8-26, and they continued to regress.

Phoenix finished the 2002 season with a record of 11-21, which was a step backwards from their 2001 season. They finished with a record of 13-19.

Phoenix Mercur
Phoenix Mercury fans cheer in the first half during Game 3 of WNBA semifinals at PHX Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a challenging time for the Mercury, and when it came to the 2002 season, they started the season with a loss to the Houston Comets. The Comets beat them 61-56, and the Mercury had three players who scored in double figures. Gordana Grubin was the first, and she had 17 points. She also had three assists and three rebounds.

Jennifer Gillom had 12 points, and she also had two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Lisa Harrison had 10 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

Mercury beat West rival in balanced effort

The Mercury had ups and downs all season, and unlike the 2003 season, they did not have any overtime games. They picked up some nice wins, and their first win was against the Utah Starzz. They beat them 71-66, and Tracy Reid led the way with 16 points. Then, the Mercury had three players who scored 12.

Adrian Williams-Strong had a double-double as she had 10 rebounds to go with her points. Gillom had three rebounds, and Grubin had five assists, four steals and two rebounds.

Phoenix Mercury f
Phoenix Mercury fans cheer in the first half during Game 3 of WNBA semifinals at PHX Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix won another game, as Grubin helped them beat the Mystics. She had 15 points, and the Mercury won by six. While some of their wins were close, the Mercury did not need any overtime periods. When it comes to their losses, teams typically had a comfortable lead.

The Mercury did not have a good year, but they did manage to get some impressive wins.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2002 season and their when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.