How The Mercury Avoid Overtime Games In 2002
The Phoenix Mercury had three overtime games in 2003, and they finished 1-2 in those outings. The first was against the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Sparks beat them 80-77. That game went into double overtime, and Plenette Pierson was the team's leading scorer with 26 points.
Phoenix won its next overtime game, and it was against an Eastern Conference team. The Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 70-69, and like the first one, this game went into double overtime. Anna DeForge was the leader in that game, and she had 14 points.
The Mercury had one more overtime game, and they lost to the Sacramento Monarchs. DeForge was the star once again, and she had 15 points. Phoenix had battles during that season, and while the Mercury picked up a few wins, they finished well below .500. They had a record of 8-26, and they continued to regress.
Phoenix finished the 2002 season with a record of 11-21, which was a step backwards from their 2001 season. They finished with a record of 13-19.
It was a challenging time for the Mercury, and when it came to the 2002 season, they started the season with a loss to the Houston Comets. The Comets beat them 61-56, and the Mercury had three players who scored in double figures. Gordana Grubin was the first, and she had 17 points. She also had three assists and three rebounds.
Jennifer Gillom had 12 points, and she also had two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Lisa Harrison had 10 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.
Mercury beat West rival in balanced effort
The Mercury had ups and downs all season, and unlike the 2003 season, they did not have any overtime games. They picked up some nice wins, and their first win was against the Utah Starzz. They beat them 71-66, and Tracy Reid led the way with 16 points. Then, the Mercury had three players who scored 12.
Adrian Williams-Strong had a double-double as she had 10 rebounds to go with her points. Gillom had three rebounds, and Grubin had five assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Phoenix won another game, as Grubin helped them beat the Mystics. She had 15 points, and the Mercury won by six. While some of their wins were close, the Mercury did not need any overtime periods. When it comes to their losses, teams typically had a comfortable lead.
The Mercury did not have a good year, but they did manage to get some impressive wins.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2002 season and their when you click right here!