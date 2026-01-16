Why Phoenix's Stars Received Points In 2017 Award Races
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2017 season with a record of 18-16. They played well, and they had a nice playoff run. They beat the Seattle Storm in the first round, and it was a single-elimination game.
The Mercury picked up a 79-69 win over the Storm, and Brittney Griner was the leading scorer. She had 23 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, and Leilani Mitchell had the next-best performance.
Mitchell had 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Yvonne Turner had 15 points, and she also had four rebounds. Diana Taurasi had 14 points, and she had three rebounds and three assists.
Phoenix faced the Connecticut Sun in the next round, and Griner and her teammates beat the Sun 88-83. The Mercury center had 26 points, and she also had nine rebounds. Then, Taurasi had 23 points, Mitchell and Monique Currie had 12 points and Turner had 11.
Mercury loses series against West rival
The Mercury's playoff journey continued, as they faced the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks swept them and Los Angeles advanced to the WNBA Finals.
Overall, it was a good year for the Mercury, and because of that, they found themselves involved in award races.
Sylvia Fowles won Most Valuable Player (MVP), but players like Tina Charles, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike were behind her. Griner was also involved, and she finished sixth in the race. She earned 82 points, and Jonquel Jones, who was right in front of the Mercury center, had 88. Taurasi was also involved in the race, as she received a point.
Alana Beard won Defensive Player of the Year, but Griner finished third. She had four points in the race, and Beard had 28. Fowleswas ahead of Griner, and she had five points.
The MVP and Defensive Player of the Year were the only awards tied to the Mercury, but the Mercury were a part of the All-WNBA Teams. Taurasi made the All-WNBA Second Team, and Griner made All-Defensive First Team.
Phoenix had a nice season, and the team's stars played at a high level. Griner and Taurasi were tough to stop, and in the end, they were recognized for their performances.
