Mercury Tie Series With An Overtime Win

The Phoenix Mercury's series with the Dallas Wings ended in a tie, and another series ended the same way.

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks on against the Chicago Sky during the first half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2020 season with a record of 13-9. In what was a shortened season, the Mercury managed to stay focused and get to the postseason. They beat their share of teams, and they did it against teams from both conferences.

The Mercury also had some competitive series that ended in a tie. Their series against the Dallas Wings ended in a tie, as Phoenix won the first game, and Dallas won the second.

Phoenix's series against the Connecticut Sun ended in a tie, and it got off to an interesting start. Their first meeting was postponed, as players did not play due to protests. When these teams did meet, the Sun won the first game.

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Connecticut beat Phoenix 85-70, and DeWanna Bonner led them to victory. She had 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Alyssa Thomas was right behind her, as she had 22 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal.

Brionna Jones had 10 points, four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and an assist.

As far as the Mercury, Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer. She had 19 points, three rebounds and an assist. She was perfect in her shots from the charity stripe, and she made 10 of them. Skylar Diggins had 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal.

While Connecticut won the first game, Phoenix secured a win in the second. The Mercury beat the Sun 100-95 in a game that went into overtime.

Jun 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) warms up before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Diggins shines in Phoenix's overtime win

That game was a battle, as Diggins had 33 points. She also had six assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. Taurasi had 28 points, and she also had seven assists and two rebounds. The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures, as Kia Vaughn had 12, and Brianna Turner and Shey Peddy both had 10. Turner also had a big game rebounding-wise, as she had 21 boards.

Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) drives around Minnesota Lynx guard Bridget Carleton (left) during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Bonner had 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. The Sun had three other players who scored in double figures, as Thomas had 18 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 16 points and Jones had 12.

Both teams played well in that game, and in the end, the Mercury outscored the Sun 11-6 during the overtime period.

This series ended in a tie, and after that, both teams had solid playoff runs. The Mercury and the Sun had great years, and the series between them was competitive.

