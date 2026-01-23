Mercury Tie Series With An Overtime Win
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2020 season with a record of 13-9. In what was a shortened season, the Mercury managed to stay focused and get to the postseason. They beat their share of teams, and they did it against teams from both conferences.
The Mercury also had some competitive series that ended in a tie. Their series against the Dallas Wings ended in a tie, as Phoenix won the first game, and Dallas won the second.
Phoenix's series against the Connecticut Sun ended in a tie, and it got off to an interesting start. Their first meeting was postponed, as players did not play due to protests. When these teams did meet, the Sun won the first game.
Connecticut beat Phoenix 85-70, and DeWanna Bonner led them to victory. She had 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Alyssa Thomas was right behind her, as she had 22 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal.
Brionna Jones had 10 points, four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and an assist.
As far as the Mercury, Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer. She had 19 points, three rebounds and an assist. She was perfect in her shots from the charity stripe, and she made 10 of them. Skylar Diggins had 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal.
While Connecticut won the first game, Phoenix secured a win in the second. The Mercury beat the Sun 100-95 in a game that went into overtime.
Diggins shines in Phoenix's overtime win
That game was a battle, as Diggins had 33 points. She also had six assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. Taurasi had 28 points, and she also had seven assists and two rebounds. The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures, as Kia Vaughn had 12, and Brianna Turner and Shey Peddy both had 10. Turner also had a big game rebounding-wise, as she had 21 boards.
Bonner had 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. The Sun had three other players who scored in double figures, as Thomas had 18 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 16 points and Jones had 12.
Both teams played well in that game, and in the end, the Mercury outscored the Sun 11-6 during the overtime period.
This series ended in a tie, and after that, both teams had solid playoff runs. The Mercury and the Sun had great years, and the series between them was competitive.
