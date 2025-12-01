How Mercury's Thomas And Others Won Player Of The Week
Alyssa Thomas had a big year, and she helped the Phoenix Mercury reach the WNBA Finals. She had a historic year, and during that time, she won two Player of the Week awards.
Phoenix's forward won the first one in July, and the Mercury went 2-1 in that period. They lost to the Dallas Wings on the road, and Thomas nearly had a triple-double. She showed off her facilitating skills, as she had 10 assists. Then, she had nine points and seven assists.
Thomas wins after two big performances
Thomas had two big games after that, as she had her first triple-double in the Mercury's win over the Wings. They had a chance to recover from the previous game, and Sami Whitcomb and Thomas led the way. After that, the Mercury beat the Minnesota Lynx, and Thomas had 29 points. That was her career high before she topped that performance later in the season.
Later on, Thomas won Player of the Week again, and it was for her games at the end of August. She won the award at the beginning of September, but the Mercury picked up three wins from August 25 to 31. They beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty.
Thomas' Player of the Week wins highlight how great she played this year, and she was the only Mercury player to win this season. The year before, Phoenix had two players who won.
Kahleah Copper won in May 2024 in a period where the Mercury went 2-1, and she averaged 29.7 points. Copper started that season on a high note, and she remained the Mercury's top scorer by the end of the season.
Brittney Griner won Player of the Week in June of that season, and it was the 14th time in her career that she won. She had two big games during that stretch, and she averaged 26.5 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. She had 25 points, nine rebounds and two blocks against the Las Vegas Aces, and she had 28 points against the Seattle Storm. The Mercury went 1-1 in those games, as they beat the Storm but lost to the Aces.
Winning Player of the Week is an honor, and it shows that a player is headed in the right direction. It may be the gateway to bigger awards, and in Thomas' case, she added some accolades to her resume.
Thomas was a member of the All-WNBA First Team, the All-Defensive First Team and she was an MVP candidate. Next year, Thomas may win Player of the Week once again, and if healthy, someone like Satou Sabally may join her.
