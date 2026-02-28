How An Undrafted Forward Joined The 2017 Mercury
Emma Cannon went undrafted in 2011, and before that, she attended Central Florida and Florida Southern. She played well during those years, and after spending some years overseas, she made her WNBA debut.
Cannon played for the Phoenix Mercury, and in her first season with the team, she averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. She played 34 games, and she came off the bench in all of them.
Phoenix made the playoffs that year, and it finished the season with a record of 18-16. She was a solid rebounder during those postseason games, as she averaged 4.3.
Cannon helps Mercury get the win
Cannon's best game during the regular season was a 17-point game against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury beat the Wings 101-100, and Cannon was one of four players who scored in double figures.
Monique Currie was the star of that game, and she had 29 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Danielle Robinson also had 17 points, and she had seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.
Diana Taurasi was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 16 points, seven assists, three blocks and two rebounds. The Mercury played well, and Cannon helped her team get the win.
As far as the playoffs, Cannon had a decent performance against the Los Angeles Sparks. She was one of the Mercury's top rebounders, as she had five. She also had four points and an assist.
Cannon's first season was a success, and she returned to the Mercury a few years later. She did not play in the WNBA for the next few years, but she played for the Las Vegas Aces in 2020. She playeda game with them, and the following year, she played three games with them.
After those three games, Cannon played for two more teams before joining the Mercury in 2022. She played a game with them, and she had three points, two rebounds and an assist. After her second stint with the Mercury, Cannon continued her journey, and last year, she played for the Sparks. She averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 21 games.
The undrafted player has had quite the journey, and it all started with her time with the one of the WNBA's most historic teams.
