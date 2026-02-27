Looking At Dena Head's Time With The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury have contributed to the WNBA's history, and they continue to do so. They have had great players over the years, and some of them started their careers elsewhere.
Phoenix drafted players like Diana Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner, and both of them helped the Mercury win championships. The Mercury also added players like Tangela Smith, and she also played a role in their titles.
The Mercury have also had other players who have special places in WNBA history. Dena Head spent some time with them, and she started her career with the Utah Starzz. She was drafted by them, and she was the first pick of a special draft.
Head was a part of the same draft as Bridget Pettis and Nancy Lieberman. Head spent some years overseas before getting an opportunity in the WNBA. Then, in her first season with the Starzz, she averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Utah's rookie had her career high that year, as she had a 15-point game against the Houston Comets. The Starzz beat the Comets 74-63, and Head helped them pull off the upset. She was one of four players who scored in double figures, and she was the only one who did it off the bench.
Elena Baranova was the leader with 17 points, and she had 12 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Then, Wendy Palmer and Tammi Reiss both had 14 points.
Head spent another season with the Starzz, and she averaged 3.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal. She was waived before the start of the 1999 season, and she ended up missing the entire season.
Head returns to the WNBA
After that, she signed a deal with the Mercury. She played 17 games, and she averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds. She had a season-high six points in a game against her old team, and the Mercury lost that game. The Starzz beat them 87-84, and Brandy Reed was Phoenix's leading scorer.
Reed had 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Jennifer Gillom had 20 points and Michelle Cleary had 12.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 20-12, and they made the playoffs. They faced the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Sparks beat them 2-0. Head played a role in the team's success, and she got to experience the playoffs before the end of her career.
