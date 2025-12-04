How Mercury's Anete Jekabsone-Zogota Won Her First Championship
The 2014 Phoenix Mercury team was a legendary group, and no matter how many minutes someone played, they contributed. That team finished the season with a record of 29-5, and that dominant period led to the franchise's third championship.
Phoenix had an excellent playoff run, and it involved beating the Los Angeles Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky. The Mercury lost one game during that run, as the Lynx beat them 82-77 in Game 2. Then, Phoenix recovered in Game 3 with a 96-78 win.
The Mercury swept the Sky after that, and like the 2007 and 2009 teams, this group made history. The 2014 team featured several players, and one of them started their WNBA the year Phoenix won its second title.
Anete Jekabsone-Zogota signed a deal with the Connecticut Sun, and before that, she played with Dynamo Moscow. Overall, she played with many different European teams.
In her first year with the Sun, Jekabsone-Zogota averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The following year, she averaged 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. After her second season, she did not play in the WNBA for a few years.
After that, she joined the Mercury as one of their reserves. She played 32 games, and during that time, she averaged 2.7 points.
Jekabsone-Zogota's best game with the Mercury was against the Tulsa Shock. She had 15 points, an assist and a rebound in a game Phoenix won 100-78. She had a nice performance off the bench, and the team had three starters who scored in double figures as well.
Diana Taurasi had 16 points, three rebounds and an assist. Erin Phillips finished the game with 15 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal. Brittney Griner had an all-around game of 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks, two steals and an assist.
Jekabsone-Zogota's career happened during her time with the Sun. She had 23 points in a game against the Mercury. She was Connecticut's leading scorer, and she also had six rebounds and a steal. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Sun 95-84.
Jekabsone-Zogota wins a championship
The Mercury made history that season, and while players like Taurasi, Griner and DeWanna Bonner led the way, players like Jekabsone-Zogota contributed as well. Phoenix's 2014 team is legendary, and what they accomplished will be talked about for years to come.
