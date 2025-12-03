Why Phoenix's Offense Helped Them Reach The Finals
The Phoenix Mercury were a great team in 1998, and they accomplished something for the first time in history. They reached the WNBA Finals, and while they lost to the Houston Comets, they showed that they were a contending team.
Phoenix finished with a record of 19-11 that year. The only teams that had better records than the Mercury were the Comets and the Cleveland Rockers. Houston went 27-3 that year, and Cleveland finished 20-10.
The Mercury would encounter both of these teams in the playoffs, and they beat the Rockers 2-1. Their loss to the Comets happened after Houston won the last two games.
Despite the loss, the Mercury had a great year. They missed the playoffs the following season, but before that, they showed how dangerous they were. The 1998 season was a big year, and the Mercury were a strong offensive team.
Mercury star helps them take down Utah
Their season high in points was 96, and they reached that mark in a game against the Utah Starzz. They beat the Starzz by 33, and Jennifer Gillom was the leading scorer. She had 19 points, and she also had six rebounds and three steals.
Gillom was having a big year, and in the end, she finished second in Most Valuable Player (MVP) voting. This game helped add to her case. The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Michelle Brogan had 18 points, three rebounds and a steal. Brandy Reed had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench.
The Mercury had some strong performances that season, and their next-best games were against the Sacramento Monarchs and the Washington Mystics. They scored 88 points in both of those games.
Phoenix had seven games of 80 or more points, and six of them were wins. The only loss was against Utah. The Starzz beat them 90-80 in what was a challenging stretch for the Mercury. Gillom had a huge game, as she had 31 points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist. However, the Starzz came out victorious and handed the Mercury their third loss in a row. They lost two more before snapping the streak with a win over the Mystics.
Gillom and her team were on a mission, and with the way they were playing, it was no surprise that they reached the Finals.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 1998 team and what they accomplished when you click right here!