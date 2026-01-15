Why Sami Whitcomb Was Key To Mercury's Success
Sami Whitcomb joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2025 season, and when she stepped on the court, she made an impact. She averaged 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists during the regular season, and she played 43 games. Whitcomb started in 20 of them, as she filled in for one of Phoenix's stars.
Kahleah Copper missed the start of the season due to a knee injury, and later in the season, she dealt with a hamstring injury. So, Whitcomb stepped in, and she had some strong performances in the process.
Whitcomb torches the Wings
Whitcomb had a big game against the Dallas Wings, and she did it after the Wings beat the Mercury in the previous game. She had a career-high 36 points, and she made seven 3-pointers. The veteran also had six rebounds, two steals and an assist.
The Mercury sharpshooter could not be stopped, and for the second time in her career, she knocked down seven 3-pointers in a game. The first time she did it was in 2021, and she did it against the Atlanta Dream. She was playing for the New York Liberty at that time, and she was a starter. She played 30 games that season, and she started in 28 of them.
Whitcomb can knock down shots, and she made 86 in the 2025 season. She also scored a total of 390 points.
Phoenix's veteran also contributed during the playoffs, as she had 65 points and she made 13 3-pointers. While she started in some of Phoenix's regular season games, she was strictly a reserve during the playoff run. She also suffered an injury during the first game of the WNBA Finals, but she returned shortly after. She also played in Game 2.
The Mercury signed Whitcomb to a one-year deal, so she will be one of the team's upcoming free agents. Phoenix will have a busy offseason, and if the franchise can bring back the two-time champion, she can help them get back to the Finals.
Whitcomb was one of Phoenix's key players, and she was also one of the most durable. The Mercury had three players who played at least 40 games, as two of their rookies joined the veteran sharpshooter. Kathryn Westbeld played 43 games, and Monique Akoa Makani played 41. The two-time champion had a strong season, and her next one may be even better.
Please follow us on X to read more about Sami Whitcomb and her time in the playoffs when you click right here!