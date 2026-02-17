How The Mercury Battled Teams In 2019
In 2019, the Phoenix Mercury had a record of 15-19. A late losing streak stopped them from finishing .500, but they still made the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year. However, they were knocked out early, as the Chicago Sky beat them 105-76 in a single-elimination game.
Phoenix had its share of wins during that season, and when it came to season series, the Mercury pulled off some impressive victories.
Mercury sweep an Eastern Conference team
The Mercury were excellent in their series against the Atlanta Dream, and they beat them 3-0. The first game was close, but Phoenix controlled the others.
On the other hand, the Mercury struggled against the Sky, and Phoenix was on the receiving end of a sweep in that series.
The Mercury were swept by another Eastern Conference team, as the Connecticut Sun beat them in all three games. Players like Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones helped their team take the series.
Phoenix encountered a bit of everything that season, as its series against the Dallas Wings ended in a tie. Dallas started that series with a win, as the Wings beat the Mercury 69-54.
After that game, the Mercury responded with two wins. They beat the Wings 69-64 in Phoenix, and they beat them 70-66 on the road.
Brittney Griner was the leading scorer in that second game, and she had 23 points, seven rebounds and a block. The team played well overall, as Essence Carson and Camille Little both had 11 and DeWanna Bonner had 10.
Griner had a solid performance in the third meeting, as she had 17 points. She also had eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal. Bonner had 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Then, Leilani Mitchell scored in double figures, as she had 13 points.
Dallas won the final game, and there was drama during that game. A fight broke out in the fourth quarter, several players were ejected. Regardless, the Wings stayed focused, got the win and they tied the series.
The Mercury battled throughout the season, and by the end of the regular season, they were 4-6-1 in all of their series.
Phoenix had a decent year, and while 2020 was an adjustment, the Mercury reached the playoffs once again.
Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix's 2019 season and how they played against various teams when you click right here!