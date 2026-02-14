Mercury Sweep An Eastern Conference Team in 2018
The 2018 Phoenix Mercury won some of their season series, but they ran into teams like the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics. The Storm beat them 2-1, and the Mystics did the same. Both of those teams had excellent seasons, and they reached the WNBA Finals. Seattle was victorious in that series, and the franchise had its third championship.
Phoenix came up short against those two, but the Mercury did get a win over a talented but struggling team. The New York Liberty finished that season with a record of 7-27, but there were some notable names on that roster. Some of them have ties to the Mercury, as Rebecca Allen, Tina Charles, Bria Hartley, Kia Nurse and Kia Vaughn were all in New York at the time. All of these players suited up for Phoenix at some point in their careers.
New York had the talent, but Phoenix pulled off the sweep in this series. It all started with a road win, as the Mercury beat the Liberty 80-74. Brittney Griner was the star of the game, as she had 26 points, six rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 21 points, and DeWanna Bonner had 18. Charles had a strong performance for New York, as she had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Hartley was the second player to score in double figures, as she had 18 points. She also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Phoenix had a win under its belt, and Taurasi and his teammates picked up another road win after that.
Phoenix beat New York 83-69 in the next game, and it was a balanced effort. Taurasi had 27 points, Bonner had 18 points, and Griner and Sancho Lyttle both had 12 points. Charles was New York's leading scorer, and she had 12 points.
Mercury get another victory
The last game of the series was in Phoenix, and the Mercury beat the Liberty 96-85. Bonner was the leader in that outing, and she had 23 points. Stephanie Talbot had 18 points and Taurasi had 16.
While Charles and her teammates played well in this series, it was not enough. The Mercury won the series, and they had a victory over an Eastern Conference team. Phoenix would continue to play well, and by the end of the season, the team had some other victories.
