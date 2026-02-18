Why The Mercury Were Decent Against East Teams
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2022, but they had to fight to get there. They finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they did it without one of their stars. Brittney Griner was out, as she dealt with a matter overseas.
Mercury bring in new faces
Phoenix had some new additions like Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields, but Charles did not stay the entire season. She played 16 games, and she averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
The All-Star center joined the Seattle Storm after her stint with the Mercury, and she played 18 games with them. Charles joined the Mercury in hopes of winning a championship, and the year before that, Phoenix came close. That year's team reached the WNBA Finals, but they lost to the Chicago Sky.
Looking at the 2022 season, the Mercury were solid against Eastern Conference teams. They lost some of their season series, as the Atlanta Dream beat them 2-1. That series started with a big loss, as the Dream beat the Mercury 81-54.
DeShields was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 23 points. She also had five rebounds, five steals, an assist and a block. She was the only player who scored in double figures for the Mercury, and the Dream had five players who scored at least 10 points.
Phoenix won the second game, as Diana Taurasi had 23 points, six assists and three rebounds. The Mercury played better in that outing, as their star guard was one of five players who scored in double figures. Charles had a strong showing, as she had 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block. Then, Skylar Diggins had 18 points, and DeShields and Shey Peddy both had 10.
The Mercury lost the third game, and because of that, the Dream won the series. Phoenix lost two more series against East teams, as both the Sky and the Connecticut Sun swept them.
While the Mercury lost those series, they picked up a few wins in the process. They swept the Indiana Fever, and that matchup started with a 93-80 victory. Charles had an impressive game, as she had 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Phoenix also won the series against the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics, and both of series were 2-1. The Mercury worked hard that season, and in the end, they finished 3-3 against East teams.
