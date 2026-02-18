Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Were Decent Against East Teams

The Phoenix Mercury played without one of their stars in 2022, but they still secured wins over Eastern Conference teams.

Davion Moore

Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; BG42 signage is shown on the court at Footprint Center in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) prior to the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; BG42 signage is shown on the court at Footprint Center in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) prior to the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2022, but they had to fight to get there. They finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they did it without one of their stars. Brittney Griner was out, as she dealt with a matter overseas.

Apr 21, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Tina Charles shares a laugh with her teammates at Verizon 5G Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mercury bring in new faces

Phoenix had some new additions like Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields, but Charles did not stay the entire season. She played 16 games, and she averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The All-Star center joined the Seattle Storm after her stint with the Mercury, and she played 18 games with them. Charles joined the Mercury in hopes of winning a championship, and the year before that, Phoenix came close. That year's team reached the WNBA Finals, but they lost to the Chicago Sky.

Looking at the 2022 season, the Mercury were solid against Eastern Conference teams. They lost some of their season series, as the Atlanta Dream beat them 2-1. That series started with a big loss, as the Dream beat the Mercury 81-54.

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury basketball player Diamond DeShields arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

DeShields was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 23 points. She also had five rebounds, five steals, an assist and a block. She was the only player who scored in double figures for the Mercury, and the Dream had five players who scored at least 10 points.

Phoenix won the second game, as Diana Taurasi had 23 points, six assists and three rebounds. The Mercury played better in that outing, as their star guard was one of five players who scored in double figures. Charles had a strong showing, as she had 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block. Then, Skylar Diggins had 18 points, and DeShields and Shey Peddy both had 10.

Apr 21, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi works out during training camp at Verizon 5G Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mercury lost the third game, and because of that, the Dream won the series. Phoenix lost two more series against East teams, as both the Sky and the Connecticut Sun swept them.

While the Mercury lost those series, they picked up a few wins in the process. They swept the Indiana Fever, and that matchup started with a 93-80 victory. Charles had an impressive game, as she had 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Phoenix also won the series against the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics, and both of series were 2-1. The Mercury worked hard that season, and in the end, they finished 3-3 against East teams.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.