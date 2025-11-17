Why Mercury's Bonner Is An Auburn Legend
DeWanna Bonner has accomplished great things in her career. She has won two championships, she won Sixth Woman of the Year three times in a row, and she is a six-time All-Star.
Bonner won her first championship in her rookie season, as the Phoenix Mercury finished 23-11 and took down the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever. The Sixth Woman of the Year averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds during the regular season, and she averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in that postseason.
Since then, Bonner has continued to shine over the years, and this season, she returned to where it all started. She signed a deal with the Mercury after she started the season with the Fever. Before joining Indiana, she was one of the Connecticut Sun's stars, as they acquired her in a deal with Phoenix before the 2020 season.
Bonner has had an excellent career, and before she got started in the WNBA, she had great years with the Auburn Tigers. She had big games with the Tigers, including her 35-point game against Tennessee.
The Mercury All-Star averaged 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in her four years. Her final season was her best, as she averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists. She won SEC Player of the Year, and she put teams like the Mercury on notice.
Bonner represents the Tigers
One thing that is interesting about Bonner's ties to Auburn is that she is the only active WNBA player who attended that school. There have been eight players from Auburn who have been in the WNBA.
The earliest players were Ruthie Bolton, Tara Williams and Chantel Tremitiere. They were in the league in 1997, and in Williams' case, she played for the Mercury. Carolyn Young was drafted in 1999, but made her league debut in 2001.
Le'coe Willingham and Mandisa Stevenson attended Auburn, and they both played for the Mercury at some point in their career. Then, Whitney Boddie was drafted the same year that Bonner was. She wasa second round pick, and she played for the Sacramento Monarchs.
Bonner is still going strong, and she helped the Mercury during their playoff run. She knows what it takes to win, and next season, she may help Phoenix win it all.
