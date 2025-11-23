How Mercury's Bonner Had A Career High Against East Team
DeWanna Bonner is one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players, and she has helped the team achieve great things. She helped them win their second championship by being the team's top reserve. Then, she was a part of their 2014 championship team, but things were different that time around.
Bonner became one of the Mercury's starters, and it dated back to 2012. She won Sixth Woman of the Year three times in a row in her early years, then in 2012, she played 32 games and started in all of them.
The Mercury veteran has had big games in different areas, and when it comes to rebounding, her best performance was in 2018.
Phoenix faced the Atlanta Dream in the second-to-last game of the season. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Dream 104-95. That game was a balanced effort from the Mercury, as they had four players who scored in double figures.
Brittey Griner had a massive game, as she had a double-double of 33 points and 18 rebounds. She nearly had a triple-double, as she also had seven blocks. Griner had an impressive game, and she was not the only one who had a double-double in that outing.
More double-doubles for the Mercury
Diana Taurasi had 27 points and 14 assists in that game, and she also had four rebounds and two steals. Bonner had a big game, as she had a double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds. Like Griner, she nearly had a triple-double, as she had seven rebounds. Then, she had three steals as well.
Briann January was the last player who scored 10 or more points. She had 16 points, an assist, a steal and a block.
Bonner's 16 rebounds in that game was a career high, and before that it was 15. She had that number back in 2012, and it was against the Dream once again. Atlanta won that game, as the team beat Phoenix 100-93. Bonner also had 27 points, six steals and two assists.
Phoenix's veteran has made an impact on the team, and after being away from the Mercury for some time, she came back and picked up where she left off. She joined the Mercury midway through the season, and she helped them go on a deep playoff run.
Bonner's career has been special, and when it is all said and done, she will have more accolades under her belt.
