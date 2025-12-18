Phoenix Mercury On SI

How DeWanna Bonner And Others Led Mercury In 2015

The Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 20-14, and their starters helped them get to that point.

Davion Moore

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) greets teammates prior to the game against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) greets teammates prior to the game against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2014, and the following year, they finished the season with a record of 20-14. They made the playoffs, but they did not repeat. Phoenix started its playoff journey with a series against the Tulsa Shock, and it was a sweep. The Mercury beat the Shock 2-0, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next round.

Minnesota came out victorious, as the Lynx beat the Mercury 2-0. Then, the Lynx beat the Indiana Fever to win a championship.

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) tries to steal the ball from Minnesota Lynx guard Tricia Liston (20) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner leads Mercury in win

The Mercury had a notable season, and it all started with a win over the San Antonio Stars. Phoenix was home for that game, and DeWanna Bonner got off to a great start. She was the star of that game, as she had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Candice Dupree was second, and she had 14 points, nine rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block. Monique Currie had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Leilani Mitchell had 11 points, three assists, a rebound and a steal.

Cayla George had a solid game off the bench, as she had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) and forward Candice Dupree (4) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bonner, Dupree, Currie and Mitchell were all starters, and the only starter who did not score in double figures was Mistie Bass. She had four points, and she did a bit of everything.

Phoenix lost the next game, and its starting lineup changed. George became a starter, and she finished the loss with three points, three blocks, two rebounds and two assists. Bonner remained hot, as she had 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Dupree had 12 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Currie had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals.

The Mercury faced the Fever in the next game, and they went back to their original lineup. Bass was back, and players like Bonner continued their strong starts. Mitchell was the leading scorer with 25 points, Dupree had 21 and Bonner had 12. Phoenix lost that game, as Indiana picked up a 77-74 victory.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky center Sylvia Fowles (34) controls the ball under pressure from Phoenix Mercury center Ewelina Kobryn (11) and guard DeWanna Bonner (24) during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix improved to 2-2 after that, as the Mercury beat the Lynx 81-66. The starters remained the same, and Bonner had 22 points.

Bonner and the Mercury were just getting started, and the early lineups helped them get to the playoffs

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.