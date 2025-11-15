Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Well-Represented During 2007 WNBA All-Star Game

The Phoenix Mercury were involved with the 2007 All-Star events, and they put on a show.

Davion Moore

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) high fives center Brittney Griner (center) and forward Penny Taylor prior to the game against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) high fives center Brittney Griner (center) and forward Penny Taylor prior to the game against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were on a mission in 2007. They reached the playoffs for the first time since 2000, and they not only went on a deep playoff run, they won it all. The Mercury won the franchise's first championship, and they did it by stopping the Detroit Shock.

Detroit won a championship the previous year, and Phoenix put an end to any hopes of a repeat.

Before getting to that point, the Mercury were playing well during the season, and they had a chance to rest during that year's All-Star events. However, some of the team's best players were involved in those events, and they had a chance to unwind and have some fun.

Diana Tauras
Aug 17, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi (3) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Silver Stars during the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Mercury did not have any players in that year's skills challenge, but they did have two stars in the Three-Point Shootout, as Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor participated. They were joined by Deanna Nolan, Katie Douglas and Laurie Koehn.

Both Taurasi and Taylor made it to the second round of the event, as they finished with with 20 or more points. Douglas and Nolan were eliminated after the first round, as Douglas had 19 points and Nolan had 11.

Taurasi and Taylor meet in the next round

Then, Koehn won it all as she had 25 points in the second round. Taylor had 19 points, and Taurasi had 16 that time around.

Once those events were over, it was time for the big game. The East beat the West 103-99, and the Mercury had multiple players involved. Taurasi was a starter in the game, and she played alongside stars like Lauren Jackson and Becky Hammon.

Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylo
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) celebrates a play with guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taurasi's teammates were reserves, as Taylor and Cappie Pondexter played as well. Phoenix's star guard had 13 points, nine assists, four rebounds and a block.

Pondexter finished the game with 12 points, two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. Taylor had four points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Cappie Pondexte
Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Cappie Pondexter (23) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The West had four other players who scored in double figures, and Tina Thompson was the West's leading scorer with 19.

The All-Star festivities were fun, and then it was business as usual for the Mercury. They finished the season on a good note, and when the playoffs came, they made history. Phoenix was well-represented during All-Star, and that would not be the last time.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2007 season and their top moments when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.