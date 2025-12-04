Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Taurasi Helped Team USA In 2008

Diana Taurasi contributed to Team USA's success over the years, and in 2008, she was joined by another Mercury guard.

Davion Moore

Jan 27, 2020; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; 2020 USA Women's National Team guard Diana Taurasi (12) waves to the crowd as she is introduced before the game against the UConn Huskies at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2020; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; 2020 USA Women's National Team guard Diana Taurasi (12) waves to the crowd as she is introduced before the game against the UConn Huskies at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi suited up for Team USA multiple times over the years. She joined them for the first time in 2004, which was her rookie season. Before being drafted, the star guard also helped the UConn Huskies win another championship.

That was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury legend, and she would go on to accomplish even more in those early years of her career. When it came time for the 2008 Olympics, she returned to Team USA. This time, she had some company as Cappie Pondexter was also on the team.

Diana Tauras
Aug 14, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; United States center Tina Charles (14) and United States guard Diana Taurasi (12) celebrate against China during the women's preliminary round in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Youth Arena. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The Mercury guards did their part, and they helped the team bring home gold. Pondexter averaged 6.4 points and 2.1 assists during that time, and her best game was against the Czech Republic. She had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

As far as Taurasi, she averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She kicked things off with a 17-point game, as USA beat Czech Republic by 40. Taurasi was the leading scorer in that game, and she also had two rebounds and two assists.

After Team USA's big win, their next opponent was China. Taurasi and her team picked up a 108-63 win, and like Pondexter, she had a quieter game.

Diana Tauras
Aug. 19, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; United States guard Diana Taurasi (12) dribbles the ball up the court in the USA 104-60 victory against Korea at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Stadium in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Taurasi had seven points in that game, and she also had two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. Her Mercury teammate had five points, five assists, a rebound and a steal. Both of them contributed in other areas, while others took on the scoring load.

Tina Thompson had 27 points, and she also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sylvia Fowles had 18 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block. Then, Candace Parker had 12 points and Lisa Leslie had 10.

Taurasi and Team USA win another gold

After that, Team USA kept winning. They took down Mali, Spain, New Zealand and Russia to get to the final game. Taurasi had six points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block against Mali. She was one of five players who scored 10 or more against Spain, as she had 12 points and six rebounds.

Diana Tauras
Aug 13, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; USA guard Diana Taurasi (12) during the first half of a preliminary round game at the Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Phoenix's guard continued to contribute, and in the final game, she had seven points, three rebounds and three assists. Team USA beat Australia 92-65 to win gold. Taurasi was a key player for USA over the years, and she helped them maintain excellence.

Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and her Olympic journeys when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.