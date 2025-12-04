How Mercury's Taurasi Helped Team USA In 2008
Diana Taurasi suited up for Team USA multiple times over the years. She joined them for the first time in 2004, which was her rookie season. Before being drafted, the star guard also helped the UConn Huskies win another championship.
That was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury legend, and she would go on to accomplish even more in those early years of her career. When it came time for the 2008 Olympics, she returned to Team USA. This time, she had some company as Cappie Pondexter was also on the team.
The Mercury guards did their part, and they helped the team bring home gold. Pondexter averaged 6.4 points and 2.1 assists during that time, and her best game was against the Czech Republic. She had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
As far as Taurasi, she averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She kicked things off with a 17-point game, as USA beat Czech Republic by 40. Taurasi was the leading scorer in that game, and she also had two rebounds and two assists.
After Team USA's big win, their next opponent was China. Taurasi and her team picked up a 108-63 win, and like Pondexter, she had a quieter game.
Taurasi had seven points in that game, and she also had two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. Her Mercury teammate had five points, five assists, a rebound and a steal. Both of them contributed in other areas, while others took on the scoring load.
Tina Thompson had 27 points, and she also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sylvia Fowles had 18 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block. Then, Candace Parker had 12 points and Lisa Leslie had 10.
Taurasi and Team USA win another gold
After that, Team USA kept winning. They took down Mali, Spain, New Zealand and Russia to get to the final game. Taurasi had six points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block against Mali. She was one of five players who scored 10 or more against Spain, as she had 12 points and six rebounds.
Phoenix's guard continued to contribute, and in the final game, she had seven points, three rebounds and three assists. Team USA beat Australia 92-65 to win gold. Taurasi was a key player for USA over the years, and she helped them maintain excellence.
Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and her Olympic journeys when you click right here!