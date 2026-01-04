How Mercury's Dupree And Others Took Home A Special Award
The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year is an award given to the player who excels in that conference. Maggie Doogan won it last season, and she averaged 17.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.
This award has been around for years, and the first player to win it was Jana Lichnerova. She won the award in 2000, and since then, some talented players have followed in her footsteps.
Some of those players had nice WNBA careers, and a few winners spent time with the Phoenix Mercury.
Candice Dupree won the award in 2005 and 2006. She averaged 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals, two blocks and 1.7 assists. She did a bit of everything that season, and she brought that energy to the WNBA.
Dupree had another strong season in 2006, and she averaged 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals.
After that season, Dupree entered the WNBA. She was drafted by the Chicago Sky, and she played with them for four seasons. She averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in her rookie season, and she made the All-Rookie Team. She was joined by Seimone Augustus, Cappie Pondexter, Sophia Young and Monique Currie.
Dupree contributes in Phoenix's dominant season
The Sky forward headed to Phoenix, as the Mercury acquired her in a trade. They gave up Pondexter, who went on to play for the New York Liberty. Dupree had some great years with Phoenix, and she helped them win a championship in 2014. She averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists that year. Dupree is a Mercury legend, and her college years were a glimpse of what she would do later on.
Years after Dupree won the award, another player with Mercury ties took it. Shey Peddy won it in 2012, and like Dupree, she attended Temple.
Peddy's final season at Temple was a success, as she averaged 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals. Right after that, she was drafted by the Chicago Sky, but she was waived. She made her WNBA debut years later, and she played for the Washington Mystics. Then, she played with the Mercury from 2020 to 2023.
During her time with the Mercury, Peddy had her best season, and she averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.
Both Dupree and Peddy had successful stints with the Mercury, and before that, they were making an impact in the Atlantic 10.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and players who played in the Atlantic 10 when you click right here!