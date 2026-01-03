Why The Mercury's Overtime Wins Helped Them Win It All
The Phoenix Mercury had an amazing 2014 season. They finished the season with a record of 29-5, and after displaying their dominance during the regular season, they kept their momentum going during the playoffs.
The Mercury defeated the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx before meeting the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals. They swept the Sky, and that led to the franchise's third championship.
Phoenix was on a mission that year, and it all started with a win over the Seattle Storm. The Mercury beat the Storm 81-64, and Brittney Griner led the way with 19 points, five blocks, four rebounds and an assist. Then, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as DeWanna Bonner and Anete Jekabsone-Zogota both had 11 points. Bonner also had two rebounds, an assist and a block.
Phoenix's win over Seattle was a home game, but the team was on the road in its second game. The Mercury faced the Sparks, and they beat Los Angeles 74-69. Diana Taurasi had 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Phoenix had three other players, as Candice Dupree had 18 points, Bonner had 16 points and Griner had 13.
After those wins, the Mercury lost a game, as the San Antonio Stars beat them 78-74. Then, the Mercury picked up two more games before losing to the Tulsa Shock. Phoenix quickly bounced back from that loss, as Taurasi and her team beat San Antonio in overtime.
Mercury and Stars meet again
The Mercury were on the road, and they beat the Stars 91-79 in double overtime. Dupree was the star in that game, as she had 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. Phoenix had three other players who scored in double figures as Taurasi was the second-leading scorer with 19 points. She also had seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Griner had a double-double in that game, and she did it by controlling the boards. She had 18 rebounds in that game, and she also had 16 points, two blocks and an assist. Penny Taylor had 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a block.
Dupree and her teammates played well, and during the second overtime period, they outscored the Stars 14-2. They secured the win and won their first overtime game of the season.
Phoenix had another overtime later in the season, and it was a road game. The Mercury defeated the Stars once again, and they beat them 78-73. Dupree was the leading scorer once again, and she had 20 points. She also had 18 rebounds and an assist. Then, Taylor had 16 points, Bonner had 13 points and Griner had 12.
The Mercury had an excellent year, and the Stars put up a fight. Those two overtimes games were battles, and in the end, Phoenix came out on top.
