How The Mercury's Facilitating Led To A Finals Appearance
After a successful 1997 season, the Phoenix Mercury wanted to keep that momentum going. They finished that season with a record of 16-12.
The following year was even better, as they finished with a record of 19-11. They made the playoffs in 1997, but their run ended early. Phoenix faced the New York Liberty, and the Liberty beat them 59-41.
When it came to their 1998 run, they made history. They reached the WNBA Finals, as they beat the Cleveland Rockers in their first matchup. They beat the Rockers 2-1, and it started with a victory in the first game.
Phoenix picked up a 78-68 win in the first game, and Jennifer Gillom led the way. She had 21 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Mercury had two more players who scored in double figures, as Michele Timms had 16 points and Michelle Brogan had 10.
Cleveland won the second game, but Phoenix was victorious in the third. Then, the Mercury faced the Houston Comets in the Finals.
Mercury face the defending champions
The Mercury won the first game, but the Comets won the last two to win it all. Phoenix had an excellent season, and some of its top players shared the wealth.
Timms was the team's best facilitator, and she had 158 assists. She had her season high against the Charlotte Sting, and she had nine assists.
Outside of Timms, the Mercury did not have another player who had 100 assists. However, Umeki Webb came close. She had 92 assists, and her high was eight. She did it against the Sacramento Monarchs, and the Mercury won that game.
Bridget Pettis was third in assists, and she had 62. She had her season high against the Rockers, and she had six.
When it came to the rest of the top five. Kristi Harrower had 52 assists that season, and Gillom had 42. The Mercury had a total of 543 assists that season, and that played a role in their success.
The previous season, Phoenix had 437 assists, so this was an area they improved in the following year.
Phoenix made history in 1998, and it was just the beginning. The Mercury won a championship years later, and now, they have a chance to win another. Facilitating played a role in the 1998 team's success, and it will do the same for future rosters
