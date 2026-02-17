How A Mercury Guard Became An Assistant Coach
With the Phoenix Mercury being one of the WNBA's original teams, it is no surprise that several players are tied to them. Some of those players were drafted by the Mercury, or they suited up for the team at some point in their career.
In some cases, those players venture into coaching, and they achieve great things in that space. There are a few examples, as Jennifer Gillom, Tia Jackson, Plenette Pierson and others have gotten into coaching in some capacity.
Gillom coached the Minnesota Lynx at one point, and she coached the Los Angeles Sparks shortly after. She even received a point in the 2009 Coach of the Year race for her time in Minnesota.
Jackson is one Duke's bench, and before that, she coached Washington. Pierson is an assistant coach at Texas Tech.
Phoenix's players have transitioned to coaching, and another player who comes to mind is Jasmine James.
James had a brief stint with the Mercury, as she played 16 games with them in 2013. She came off the bench for most of them, but she started in one. James averaged 3.1 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds.
During that time, James' best game was a nine-point game against the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury lost that game, as the Lynx beat them 81-69.
James provided some offense off the bench, and she also had four rebounds. Phoenix's bench its part, as Charde Houston had 13 points, four rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. While she came off the bench, Houston was one of three players who scored 10 or more points in that outing. Candice Dupree, who has also become a coach, had 17 points, and DeWanna Bonner had 15.
James heads to Tennessee Tech
Eventually, James moved to coaching, and after coaching high school basketball, she moved to college. She was an assistant for Tennessee Tech, and she stayed there for a few years. She was an assistant for Missouri after that, and now, she is a part of Tulsa's staff.
Tulsa is coached by Angie Nelp, and the team is having a solid year. Right now, Nelp's team has a record of 16-9, and a conference record of 8-5.
James has WNBA experience, and having someone like her involved with the staff is valuable. The Mercury guard has found success in her post-playing journey, and like others who came before her, she can share her knowledge with up-and-coming players.
