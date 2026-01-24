Phoenix Mercury On SI

Jennifer Gillom Leads The Mercury In Their Impressive Playoff Run

The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals in 1998, and Jennifer Gillom helped them get there.

Davion Moore

May 30, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks coach Jennifer Gillom during the game against the Atlanta Dream at the Staples Center. The Dream defeated the Sparks 101-82. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
May 30, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks coach Jennifer Gillom during the game against the Atlanta Dream at the Staples Center. The Dream defeated the Sparks 101-82. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 1997, and they carried that momentum into the following season. They finished their first season with a record of 16-12, and in 1998, they finished the year with a record of 19-11.

Phoenix made the playoffs in 1997, and they faced the New York Liberty. The Liberty beat them 59-41, and they advanced to the WNBA Finals. However, they lost to the Houston Comets.

The playoffs changed the following year, and they became best-of-three series instead of single-elimination games.

Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A detailed view of the Nike G.T. 3 Cut 3 shoes worn by Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mercury go on special run

Four teams made it to the playoffs, as the Comets met the Charlotte Sting, and the Mercury faced the Cleveland Rockers. The Mercury won that series, as they beat the Rockers 2-1. Phoenix won the first game, but Cleveland tied things up in the second. Then, the Mercury picked up a road win in Game 3 and advanced to the Finals.

The Mercury had a tough task ahead of them, as they faced the Comets. Houston had a dangerous trio in Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson, and they would go on to accomplish something special. They won four championships in a row, and their win over the Mercury was the second. They beat the Liberty two more times.

Xavier head coach Jennifer Gillom directs her team against Hamilton during the 6A Girls State Championship at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019. 6a Girls State Championship 022319 010 / Darryl Webb/Special for the Republic

Houston won the last two games, but before that, Phoenix won the first one. The Mercury beat the Comets 54-51 in a game where Jennifer Gillom led the way with 15 points. She also had 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Gillom was Phoenix's leading scorer during that playoff run, and she averaged 17.0 points. The Mercury had two other players who averaged 10 or more points, as Bridget Pettis averaged 12.8, and Michelle Brogan averaged 12.3.

Phoenix's star was also the team's leading rebounder, and she averaged 7.8. Brogan was behind her with an average of 6.5 boards.

Michele Timms was the Mercury's best facilitator, and she averaged 5.2 assists. Outside of her, Phoenix had four players who averaged at least one assist during the postseason.

Jul 18, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks coach Carol Ross (right) and assistant coach Bridget Pettis react during the game against the Phoenix Mercury at the Staples Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-84. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pettis was the leader in steals, and she averaged 1.8. Gillom was second in this category with 1.3 per game. Then, Gillom was the leading in another category, as she averaged 1.2 blocks.

The Mercury made history during that time, and their star forward helped them get to that point.

