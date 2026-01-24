Jennifer Gillom Leads The Mercury In Their Impressive Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 1997, and they carried that momentum into the following season. They finished their first season with a record of 16-12, and in 1998, they finished the year with a record of 19-11.
Phoenix made the playoffs in 1997, and they faced the New York Liberty. The Liberty beat them 59-41, and they advanced to the WNBA Finals. However, they lost to the Houston Comets.
The playoffs changed the following year, and they became best-of-three series instead of single-elimination games.
Mercury go on special run
Four teams made it to the playoffs, as the Comets met the Charlotte Sting, and the Mercury faced the Cleveland Rockers. The Mercury won that series, as they beat the Rockers 2-1. Phoenix won the first game, but Cleveland tied things up in the second. Then, the Mercury picked up a road win in Game 3 and advanced to the Finals.
The Mercury had a tough task ahead of them, as they faced the Comets. Houston had a dangerous trio in Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson, and they would go on to accomplish something special. They won four championships in a row, and their win over the Mercury was the second. They beat the Liberty two more times.
Houston won the last two games, but before that, Phoenix won the first one. The Mercury beat the Comets 54-51 in a game where Jennifer Gillom led the way with 15 points. She also had 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Gillom was Phoenix's leading scorer during that playoff run, and she averaged 17.0 points. The Mercury had two other players who averaged 10 or more points, as Bridget Pettis averaged 12.8, and Michelle Brogan averaged 12.3.
Phoenix's star was also the team's leading rebounder, and she averaged 7.8. Brogan was behind her with an average of 6.5 boards.
Michele Timms was the Mercury's best facilitator, and she averaged 5.2 assists. Outside of her, Phoenix had four players who averaged at least one assist during the postseason.
Pettis was the leader in steals, and she averaged 1.8. Gillom was second in this category with 1.3 per game. Then, Gillom was the leading in another category, as she averaged 1.2 blocks.
The Mercury made history during that time, and their star forward helped them get to that point.
