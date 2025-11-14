How Mercury's Harding Started Her Coaching Journey
Lindsey Harding had an interesting start to her WNBA career. She was a key player for the Duke Blue Devils, and in her time with the team, she averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 assists, four rebounds and 1.9 steals.
After her time with the Blue Devils, she headed to the 2007 WNBA Draft. She was the first pick of that year's draft, and she was selected by the Phoenix Mercury. At that time, the Mercury were trying to get back into the playoffs, as their last time making it was in 2000. They had a star in Diana Taurasi, and they had another talented guard in Cappie Pondexter. The Mercury were headed in the right direction, and with a few more additions, their goal of reaching the playoffs was within reach.
The Mercury selected Harding, but her time with the team was cut short. Phoenix traded her in a draft-day trade with the Minnesota Lynx. They received Tangela Smith in return, and she played a significant role in their championship win.
As far as Harding, she had some successful years with the Lynx, the Washington Mystics and others. Later on, she returned to the Mercury, as she signed a deal with them in 2016. She played 21 games with them, and she averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds.
Harding gets into coaching, receives special honor
Then, after spending time overseas, she pivoted to coaching. The start of her journey began with the Philadelphia 76ers. Then, she became an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings, which also led to her becoming the head coach of their G League affliliate. She coached the Stockton Kings, and after helping them go 24-10, she won NBA G League Coach of the Year.
Fast forward to the present, and she is an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are coached by JJ Redick, who, like Harding, attended Duke. Then, their staff features Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean and Harding.
The Lakers are having a solid season, as they are currently 8-4. They will look to end the season on a good note, and Harding will help them do so.
Harding has an interesting place in Mercury history, and today, she is making history in another way.
