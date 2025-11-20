How Mercury's Copper Helped Them Beat The Liberty
Kahleah Copper is one of the WNBA's best scorers, and her offense plays a role in the Phoenix Mercury's success. In her first year with the team, she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. This year, she averaged 15.6 points, and when it came to the playoffs, she averaged 17.8.
Copper battled injuries this year, but when she played, she helped the team succeed. She is one of their key players, and she has been crucial in the team's season series.
In the past, her performances against teams like the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics were examined. This time, her play against the New York Liberty will be discussed.
The Mercury lost their series against the Liberty in 2024, as New York beat them 2-1. New York started the series with an 81-78 win over Phoenix. Copper had 20 points in that game, and she also had nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Natasha Cloud was the team's leading scorer, and she had 21 points. Diana Taurasi was the Mercury's third player who scored in double figures, as she had 14.
Copper helps Phoenix tie the series
Phoenix won the next game, as Brittney Griner and Taurasi both had 19 points. Copper had 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Then, the Mercury had other players who had 10 or more points, as Rebecca Allen had 17, Sophie Cunningham had 13 and Cloud had 11.
New York picked up a nice win in the next one, as the team's top players led them to victory. The Liberty's trio had 49 points, and their shooter Courtney Vandersloot had 16. Griner led with 22 points, and Cloud was close behind with 18 points. Copper had 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. Then, Taurasi had 10 points in that outing.
Copper averaged 17.0 points, seven rebounds and 1.3 assists.
This year, the Mercury won the series, and Copper averaged 16 points and three rebounds. She played well in both series, and her best game in this year's games against the Liberty was a 22-point game in her team's 80-63 win.
Phoenix added a great player in Copper, and bringing her back should be a priority. She is one of their free agents, and if she does return, her scoring will take the team far.
