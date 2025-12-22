Why Mercury's Mack Is An Exceptional Defender
Natasha Mack joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2024, as they signed her to a training camp deal. She made her presence felt, as she was one of the team's best defenders. The Mercury had two players who averaged at least a block that season, and Mack was one of them.
Brittney Griner was the team's leader, as she averaged 1.5 blocks. Then, Mack was behind her as she averaged 1.2. This year, Mack averaged 1.5, and she was the only player who averaged at least a block.
Mack excels on the defensive end, and she showed that during her college years. The Mercury center started her college journey at Angelina College, where she spent her first two years. Then, she spent her last two years at Oklahoma State.
Mack blocks everything in site
During her time at Oklahoma State, Mack had a big game on the defensive side of things. She had 10 blocks against TCU, and she also had 28 points, 17 rebounds, six steals and three steals. Oklahoma State won that game, as Mack and her team beat TCU 78-53.
Oklahoma State had two other players who scored in double figures, as Ja'Mee Asberry had 19 points and Lexy Keys had 13. Asberry also had nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. Keys had seven assists, two steals and a rebound.
The center's next-best performance was against Kansas, and she had nine blocks. She also had 25 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Vivian Gray was Oklahoma State's leading scorer in that game, and she had 27 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Gray and Mack led the way, and their team won 67-49.
Mack had a game with eight blocks, and Oklahoma State lost that one. It was a game against West Virginia, and the Mountaineers picked up a 59-50 win. The defensive-minded center finished that game with 19 points, nine rebounds, eight blocks and three steals. Then, Asberry had 14 points, three assists, two steals and a block.
Phoenix's big has brought her shot-blocking skills to the Mercury, and now she is on their franchise list. She has had 99 blocks in her time with the team, and she needs two more to tie Mercury great Jennifer Gillom.
Mack has done well on the defensive end, and she has done it at every level.
