How Marta Xargay Helped Phoenix During Playoff Runs
The Phoenix Mercury have been home to several players. Some players have spent years with the team, while others have had brief stints. Regardless of how long a player stayed with the team, they are a part of the Mercury's history.
Past players have been examined in previous articles, and this time around, the player who will be discussed in this one is Marta Xargay.
Xargay joined the Mercury in 2015, and before that, she was playing in Spain. She accomplished a lot in her time in Spain, as she won two Spanish League championships and she won a EuroLeague championship.
When she came to Phoenix, she averaged 3.9 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds. She played 20 games in that season,and she started in eight of them. The Mercury made the playoffs that year, and she played in all four of their games.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 20-14 that year, and when it came to the playoffs, they faced the Tulsa Shock and the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix defeated Tulsa 2-0 in the first series, and the Lynx beat them in the second.
In those four games, Xargay averaged six points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
After that, Xargay played 15 games the following year, and she started in six of them. She averaged 5.7 points, 2.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Phoenix madethe playoffs once again, and Xargay played in all five games.
During that run, the Mercury faced the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty in single-elimination games, then they faced the Lynx in a series. The Lynx swept them, and they faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA Finals.
Xargay was involved in those games, and during that time, she averaged 7.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds.
The 2016 season was Xargay's last season. She signed a training camp deal with the Mercury in 2021, but she was later waived. In her time with the team, the EuroLeague champion had a nice game against the Liberty.
Xargay comes to play against New York
The Mercury lost that game, but Xargay had a career-high 16 points, a rebound and a block. She was the team's leading scorer, and she did it off the bench. The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures, as DeWanna Bonner had 15, Penny Taylor had 11 and Diana Taurasi had 10.
Xargay contributed to the team in her time, and as a result, she got a taste of being in the playoffs.
