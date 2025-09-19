How The Mercury Found One Of Their Stars In 2006
The Phoenix Mercury had an excellent year in 2007, as their 23-11 season led to them winning their first championship. They fought their way to the WNBA Finals, and in the end, they defeated the Detroit Shock. They beat the Shock 3-2, and in that final game, Penny Taylor's 30 points helped them get the 108-92 win.
Phoenix prepared for that moment, and they did it during the 2007 WNBA Draft. The Mercury had the first pick that year, and while they did select a player, she would join a new team shortly after.
The Mercury drafted Lindsey Harding, but they traded her to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Tangela Smith. Smith was a veteran, and in her first season with the team, she averaged 11.1 points, seven rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals.
Before all of that, the Mercury made a big move in 2006. They brought in a special player who helped them win their first two championships. This time, they did do it with a player they drafted. In the 2006 WNBA Draft, Phoenix had three picks. They had one in the first round, one in the second and one in the third.
Phoenix had the second pick of that year's draft, and with that pick, they drafted Cappie Pondexter.
Pondexter was one of the Mercury's top players, and in her rookie season, she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She made the All-Rookie Team, and that was just the start of her accolades.
Pondexter would become an All-Star, she became the first Mercury player to win Finals MVP, and in her final year with the team, she made the WNBA All-First Team for the first time in her career. Then, Phoenix moved her in a deal, and they received Candice Dupree in return.
Later in the draft, the Mercury selected Liz Shimek. She had some great years with Michigan State, and her best season was her final year. She averaged 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and two assists. While she was selected by Phoenix, she ended up playing for the Chicago Sky. She played with the Sky for two seasons before playing overseas.
With their last pick, the Mercury selected Jamie Carey. Despite being drafted by Phoenix, she ended up playing for the Connecticut Sun for her entire WNBA career.
The Mercury found a special player in this draft, and in her time with the team, she added her name to the franchise's history books.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury draft classes and some of the star players they have drafted when you click right here!