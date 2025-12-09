How The Mercury Navigated A Challenging Road Trip
The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals, and it was not an easy journey. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 27-17, but they encountered some obstacles along the way. They dealt with injuries to key players like Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally, and they ran into some tough opponents.
There were other contending teams around the league, and the Mercury met some of them during a road trip. After the WNBA had a successful All-Star Game, the Mercury continued their season with a game against the Atlanta Dream.
Before the All-Star break, the Mercury played without two stars. Copper was out with a hamstring injury, and Sabally was out with an ankle injury. The duo was back in action against Atlanta, and they tried to get into a rhythm.
Sabally had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Copper had 10 points and a rebound. DeWanna Bonner was the leading scorer in that game, as she had 18 points, two rebounds, an assist and a block. The Dream picked up a 90-79 win over the Mercury, and after that, Phoenix was on the road.
The Mercury faced the New York Liberty in their first game, and the Liberty beat them 89-76. Alyssa Thomas was the star of that game, as she had 20 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Copper had 14 points and three rebounds.
Phoenix faced the Washington Mystics in the next game, and it led to a win. The Mercury beat the Mystics 88-72 in that game, and it was a balanced effort. They had five players who scored at least 10 points. Thomas had 27 points, Sabally had 15, Monique Akoa Makani and Kitija Laksa had 13 and Natasha Mack had 10.
After that win, the Mercury lost the next two games. The Indiana Fever beat them 107-101 in a game where Thomas had her career high. She had 32 points, and she also had 15 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. Copper had 22 points, and Sami Whitcomb had 18.
The Dream beat the Mercury 95-72 after that, and Copper was the top performer with 19 points. Thomas was the second-leading scorer with 12 and she had 10 rebounds.
Mercury end road trip with win
Phoenix had one more road game, and it was a victory. The Mercury beat the Chicago Sky. They beat them 83-67, and Copper had 25 points against her old team. Whitcomb had 11 points, and Thomas had a triple-double. She had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Mercury went 2-3 during that road trip, and when they returned home, they won the next two games. Phoenix was on a mission, and in the end, the Mercury ended the season on a good note.
