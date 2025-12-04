How The Mercury's Offense Helped Them Navigate Difficult Season
The Phoenix Mercury's 2023 season was one of their worst, as they finished with a record of 9-31. They struggled throughout the year, but they picked up wins here and there. Phoenix's first win was against the Minnesota Lynx, and Diana Taurasi was the team's leading scorer with 23 points.
The Mercury also had four other players who scored in double figures, as Brittney Griner had 19 points, Sug Sutton had 14 and Moriah Jefferson and Sophie Cunningham had 13.
Phoenix picked up a few more wins, and even when it came to losses, the Mercury put up big numbers. The most points the Mercury scored that season were 95, and they did it against the New York Liberty.
Mercury put up a fight against the Liberty
New York beat Phoenix by four in that game, but the Mercury's starters and reserves both contributed. Taurasi was the leading scorer with 23 points, and she had seven assists and five rebounds. Griner had 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Michaela Onyenwere contributed off the bench, as she had 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Then, Jefferson had 14 and Cunningham had 12.
Breanna Stewart had an amazing game for the Liberty, as she had 43 points. The Mercury had a hard time stopping her, and the Liberty came out victorious.
The Mercury had seven games where they scored at least 90 points. Their second-best game was when they scored 93 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. Los Angeles beat Phoenix 99-93, and Griner was the leader in a balanced effort.
Phoenix's center had 24 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Cunningham and Taurasi both had 19 points, Sutton had 12 and Onyenwere had 10.
They also had three where they scored 91. In fact, they did it three times in a row. They won two of those games, as they beat the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics. Their loss was against the Seattle Storm.
Right after the win over the Mystics, the Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 90-84. Phoenix's offense would get going on some nights, and it was due to players like Griner or Taurasi. When that happened, the Mercury either won games or put up a good fight. That season was a troubling time for the team, but performances like the wins over Atlanta and Washington were something to be proud of.
