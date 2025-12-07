Phoenix Mercury On SI

How One Past Mercury Draft Unfolded

The Phoenix Mercury drafted late in 2010 and 2011, and they found some solid players.

Oct 11, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A WNBA basketball sits on the floor in a game between the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks in game two of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. The Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-60. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A WNBA basketball sits on the floor in a game between the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks in game two of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. The Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-60. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had two consecutive years where they had only second and third-round picks. It was still a few years before they drafted Brittney Griner, and the year before that, they drafted Samantha Prahalis, C’eira Ricketts and Christine Flores.

Aug 16, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Samantha Prahalis (99) shoots a jump shot while being guarded by Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the 1st half at KeyArena. Seattle defeated Phoenix 72-58. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Mercury draft late, find talented Big Ten guard

The Mercury won a championship in 2009, and when it came to the 2010 WNBA Draft, that was one of the instances where they drafted late. The Mercury drafted Tyra Grant the the 24th pick of that year's draft.

Grant attended Penn State, and during that time, she averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Grant's best season was her third year, as she averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Players wear colorful shoes during a Pride Day game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter at PHX Arena Jun 29, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Grant did play in the preseason, she did not play for the Mercury after that. She had 12 points and three rebounds in Phoenix's loss. The Mercury also drafted Nyeshia Stevenson that year, and she attended Oklahoma.

Stevenson averaged 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in those four years. Her best year was her last, as she averaged 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Like Grant, she appeared in the preseason, but she did not play for the Mercury after that. She had seven points in Phoenix's second preseason game.

March 5, 2011; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Brittany Spears (22) passes the ball in the second half against the Baylor Lady Bears at the Coors Events Center. The Lady Bears defeated the Buffaloes, 81-59. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Mercury's 2011 picks, they drafted Brittany Spears in the second round and Tahnee Robinson in the third. Spears averaged 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in her years at Colorado.

Spears appeared during the preseason, and she had nine points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist in the first game. She had two points, two rebounds and a steal in the second one.

Robinson attended Nevada, and she averaged 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She did not suit up for the Mercury after that.

These two drafts were different for the Mercury, and none of the players were able to tally a career high with Phoenix or elsewhere. These players are still a part of franchise history.

In 2009, the Mercury drafted one of their key players, and she helped the team win it all. That player is DeWanna Bonner, and her impact will be discussed in the future. Until then, the 2010 and 2011 picks are the stars of the show.

