Mercury's Taylor Shines On The Defensive End
Penny Taylor is one of the Phoenix Mercury's most legendary players. She started her career with the Cleveland Rockers, but once that team folded, she ended up with the Mercury. Phoenix acquired her in a dispersal draft, and later on that year, they added a star in Diana Taurasi.
The Mercury were on the right path, and Taylor played a role in them winning multiple championships. She was someone who impacted the game in various ways, and she did it on both ends of the floor.
Taylor's best game assists-wise was back in 2010. She had 10 assists against the San Antonio Silver Stars. She also had 18 points, three rebounds, three steals and a block. She tied that total in her final season, and it was a game against the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix lost that game, but on top of her 10 assists, Taylor had seven rebounds, four points, a steal and a block.
Phoenix's legend also had her career high in rebounds for the first time in 2002, which was when she was playing for the Cleveland Rockers. Then, she tied that number twice, as she had 11 rebounds in 2007 and she did it again in 2010.
Taylor cannot be stopped
As far as steals, Taylor had her career high in 2007. She had six steals in a game against the Seattle Storm. It was a big game for Taylor overall, as she had 32 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Storm 89-79.
Years later, Taylor tied to number, as she had six in Phoenix's win over the Atlanta Dream. They beat the Dream 86-75, and Taylor also had 14 points, three assists, a rebound and a block.
Taylor was an exceptional defender, and in the year that she had six steals for the first time, she had a total of 51 steals. Then, in her final season, she had 38. The only time she had more than 51 steals in a season was back in her first season with the Mercury. She had 52 during that year, as she was making her presence felt in Phoenix.
The Mercury found a special player in Taylor, and with her being a member of their championship teams, she will remain a part of their history.
