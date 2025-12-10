How Mercury's Sabally Became A Star
Satou Sabally was drafted in 2020. She was the second pick of that year's draft, and her college teammate, Sabrina Ionescu, was the first pick.
Sabally was fresh off an impressive season, as she averaged 16.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal. She also received the Cheryl Miller Award, which is given to the best small forward in Division I basketball. She was the third player to win this award, as Gabby Williams and Bridget Carleton won before her.
Both Oregon players got off to promising starts in their WNBA careers, although they battled injuries in their first year. Regardless, they showcased their abilities, and since then, they have been two of the WNBA's top players. They are also the only players from that draft class who have been named an All-Star.
Sabally establishes herself
In her rookie season, Sabally averaged 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. She made the All-Rookie Team alongside Jazmine Jones, Chennedy Carter, Julie Allemand and Crystal Dangerfield. Sabally also finished third in Rookie of the Year voting, as she received a point in the race.
Dangerfield won the award, as she earned 44 of 47 points. Carter was in second place, as she received two points.
Dangerfield won the award as she averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and two rebounds. Carter averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds. Sabally had a good rookie year, and she only got better. She became an All-Star for the first time in 2021, and two years later she won an award of her own.
The Mercury forward won Most Improved Player, and she also received some Most Valuable Player (MVP) nods. That was the best season of her career so far, and since then, she has played at a high level.
Sabally changed teams this year, as the Mercury acquired her in a deal. She ended up having a good year, as she averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. The Mercury forward has been involved in award races, and she will continue to do so.
The star forward is a free agent this year, and the Mercury will look to re-sign her. Once that happens, the team can regroup, she can prepare for the season and it can be the start of another deep playoff run. If that does happen, Sabally may find herself in the running for various awards.
